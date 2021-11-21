Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu questionable against the Dallas Cowboys

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs may be without safety Tyrann Mathieu for a showdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Mathieu was added to the injury report on Sunday with a knee injury.

S Tyrann Mathieu has been added to the injury report. He is now questionable for today's game with a knee injury. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 21, 2021

Corner back L'Jarius Sneed is also listed as questionable with a knee injury, along with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Edwards-Helaire has been out since Oct. 10 when he suffered a knee injury in a blow-out loss against the Buffalo Bills.

However, head coach Andy Reid said earlier this week that Edwards-Helaire had a good week of practice , but didn't specify if he'd play.

The Chiefs will release a full inactive list 90 minutes before kickoff against the Cowboys.

