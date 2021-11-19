Chiefs injury report: Edwards-Helaire 'had a good week' at practice ahead of Sunday's game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire did well at practice, but was noncommittal over whether he'd play in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Edwards-Helaire has been out with a knee injury since mid-October. He was injured in the third quarter in week five's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Earlier this week Reid seemed optimistic about the player's return but had made similar comments before last week's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"He had a good week at practice," Reid said this week.

However, no definitive answer was given.

Offensive tackle Lucas Niang will remain on injured reserve while continuing to recover from his rib injury. Safety Armani Watts was out sick from practice but Reid did not seem to think it would interfere with the game.

The Chiefs will face off against the Cowboys at 3:25 p.m. in Kansas City.