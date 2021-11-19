Watch
Chiefs injury report: Edwards-Helaire 'had a good week' at practice ahead of Sunday's game

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. Edwards-Helaire ran for a career-best 161 yards last week and is the reason Broncos coach Vic Fangio says this Kansas City roster is better than the one that won Super Bowl 54. The Chiefs play at the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 25. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire did well at practice, but was noncommittal over whether he'd play in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Edwards-Helaire has been out with a knee injury since mid-October. He was injured in the third quarter in week five's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Earlier this week Reid seemed optimistic about the player's return but had made similar comments before last week's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"He had a good week at practice," Reid said this week.

However, no definitive answer was given.

Offensive tackle Lucas Niang will remain on injured reserve while continuing to recover from his rib injury. Safety Armani Watts was out sick from practice but Reid did not seem to think it would interfere with the game.

The Chiefs will face off against the Cowboys at 3:25 p.m. in Kansas City.

