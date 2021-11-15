Reid: Edwards-Helaire has ‘pretty good chance’ to return against Cowboys

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After regaining some swagger following a convincing primetime win over the rival Raiders, the Kansas City Chiefs will likely regain some talent, too.

Head Coach Andy Reid said second-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has a "pretty good chance" to make his return to the lineup Sunday afternoon vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

“I think he has a better shot this week,” Reid began.

Edward-Helaire has been missing since injuring his knee during a Week 5 matchup against Buffalo.

Mainstay Darrel Williams and upstart back Derrick Gore have stepped in serviceably in CEH’s absence, helping Kansas City go 4-1 in that span and regain the pole position atop the AFC West.

“We're lucky we have a couple different flavors that we can throw at you,” Reid said of his versatile running back room.

CEH was designated by the team to return from injured reserve on November 10, giving him 21 days to return to the 53-man roster.

Though Reid believes Edwards-Helaire has a "pretty good chance" to return versus the Cowboys, expect a continued committee at the position for Kansas City.