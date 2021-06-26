Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill backflips during 2nd annual celebrity hoops game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chemistry is key for the defending AFC Champs.

A handful of Kansas City Chiefs cited team bonding, and the importance of supporting one another while warming up for Tyreek Hill’s 2nd annual celebrity basketball game Friday in Kansas City.

“I think anytime when one of your teammates during an event like this you just always want to be there to support them,” safety Tyrann Mathieu started.

The event, held at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kansas City - Thornberry Unit, featured Hill and Mathieu alongside teammates Chris Jones, Gehrig Dieter, Khalen Saunders and Marcus Kemp. Former Bachelor Matt James and Green Bay Packers wideout Devin Funchess also starred.

“I got offensive guys here...I got defensive guys here,” Hill said.

Following his first three of the game, Hill quickly dapped up a teammate before launching a springing backflip near the halfcourt stripe.

📹WATCH: #Chiefs Tyreek Hill hits a three then backflips at his 2nd annual celebrity game tonight in Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/ptWAlDfHwH — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) June 26, 2021

“This team here has always been close and that's the way it's gonna stay,” he finished.

Working towards a third straight Super Bowl appearance, players spoke candidly about their day jobs and upcoming training camp in St. Joseph.

“Won the Super Bowl when we were in St. Joe ... so I know cuz Coach Reid gonna eat that up,” defensive tackle Khalen Sunders said jokingly.

“It's gonna be tough, trying to get back to the Super Bowl for the third straight time... but you know in our locker room, a lot of guys believe in it,” Mathieu said.