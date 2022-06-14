Watch
Sports

Actions

Chiefs wide receivers cultivating chemistry in early days of mandatory minicamp

Hardman, Smith-Schuster eager to contribute
JuJu Smith-Schuster
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster makes a catch during the NFL football team's mandatory minicamp Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Posted at 5:22 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 18:22:32-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver room enters the 2022 season under the microscope.

Following the March trade of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, members of the team spoke openly Tuesday on filling the void left behind.

“As far as pressure-wise, I really don't feel it,” Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman said after day one of minicamp. “I think it's just me having to step up and be a better overall player than I've been in the last three years.”

“I don't feel pressure,” Hardman continued. “I think it's just more so me taking the initiative to be better now than I have been.”

Kansas City’s new look receiver room is talkative too; growing chemistry in the dog days of summer before training camp in August.

“Since the summer, we've been working,” wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster said of Patrick Mahomes. “Just getting the connection down, learning the offense, learning the steps and getting in rhythm.”

“I can’t wait to show you guys what we can do,” Smith-Schuster said.

Mandatory minicamp continues through Thursday at the team facility.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock