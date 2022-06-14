Chiefs wide receivers cultivating chemistry in early days of mandatory minicamp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver room enters the 2022 season under the microscope.

Following the March trade of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, members of the team spoke openly Tuesday on filling the void left behind.

“As far as pressure-wise, I really don't feel it,” Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman said after day one of minicamp. “I think it's just me having to step up and be a better overall player than I've been in the last three years.”

📹RECAP: #Chiefs Juju Smith-Schuster still adjusting to life in Kansas City and a quarterback who can throw without looking. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/4IEa5MhvaQ — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) June 14, 2022

“I don't feel pressure,” Hardman continued. “I think it's just more so me taking the initiative to be better now than I have been.”

Kansas City’s new look receiver room is talkative too; growing chemistry in the dog days of summer before training camp in August.

“Since the summer, we've been working,” wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster said of Patrick Mahomes. “Just getting the connection down, learning the offense, learning the steps and getting in rhythm.”

“I can’t wait to show you guys what we can do,” Smith-Schuster said.

Mandatory minicamp continues through Thursday at the team facility.