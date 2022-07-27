Watch Now
Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster impresses at training camp during 1st full squad practice

Offensive surge was on display at training camp on Wednesday
Posted at 3:17 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 16:17:38-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — The first full squad practice for Chiefs Training Camp got underway Wednesday morning at Missouri Western University.

New Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster showed out with an impressive performance.

The fifth-year wideout is entering his first season with Kansas City on a one-year deal worth $10.75 million.

Although it's only been one day on the field in St. Joseph, JuJu and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have developed quite the chemsitry.

"This offseason, we have just been working out, just every single day. You know, Pat stays in Dallas," Smith Schuster said. "Pat calls, 'Hey we are throwing these days, if you're out here make it out.' And a lot of guys did that this off season. [We're] Just building that trust I think over time and you can even see it out there now. Pat is making those throws and you know I'm making those catches and like you said, just building that chemistry going into the season."

Though Smith Schuster said he is adjusting to his new team, the Missouri heat might take a little more time.

“It was hot today, I’m gonna tell y’all that," he said, "It’s hot, the heat, they always told me be ready. Camp, it's no joke and they were right. And to see the fans out here in the heat, the support, that’s so much love, so I appreciate it”

Select season ticket holders were in attendance for camp as well, totaling in 3,000.

On Thursday, training camp will be open to the general public.

