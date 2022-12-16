Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney, DT Chris Jones questionable for Sunday's game against Texans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney and defensive tackle Chris Jones were ruled as questionable for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, the team announced Friday.

Toney has not played since Nov. 20, when he injured his hamstring against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Toney practiced Friday, but Jones did not practice due to an illness.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid also told reporters today that he would be "leaning away" from playing wide receiver Mecole Hardman against the Texans.

Hardman has not played since Nov. 6 against the Tennessee Titans.

