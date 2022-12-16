Watch Now
Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney, DT Chris Jones questionable for Sunday's game against Texans

Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 2:42 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 15:43:18-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney and defensive tackle Chris Jones were ruled as questionable for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, the team announced Friday.

Toney has not played since Nov. 20, when he injured his hamstring against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Toney practiced Friday, but Jones did not practice due to an illness.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid also told reporters today that he would be "leaning away" from playing wide receiver Mecole Hardman against the Texans.

Hardman has not played since Nov. 6 against the Tennessee Titans.

