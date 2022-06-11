Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling ready to expand his role in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs wide-out room looks different this off-season, but that's not a negative.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is one of the new faces in the room.

Joining the Chiefs from the Green Bay Packers, Valdes-Scantling is experienced and will help round out the room.

His signing came one day after the bombshell Tyreek Hill trade .

"[It's a] New team, new environment, new players, new coaching staff," Valdes-Scantling said. "You know, I'm just embracing the new opportunity and going out and trying to put my best foot forward."

Joining the Chiefs isn't a bad gig for Valdes-Scantling, moving on from catching passes from Aaron Rodgers to running routes for Patrick Mahomes.

"They're both the best quarterbacks to ever play the game," he said. "So there's not much difference, ones just a little bit older."

One similarity between these two dominant quarterbacks is their ability to extend and make plays.

"Get open and Pat will find you," Valdes-Scantling said praising Mahomes. "That's kind of his, he's the best in the business at doing that."

One thing Valdes-Scantling knows is to always be ready for the football, saying he learned that during his time in Green Bay.

"I mean, I had the first quarterback that did it," he said. "You know, so I got that a lot and you just always have to be aware that the ball can come to you at any time."

Mahomes will have several new targets to his this upcoming season, and the offense will get in more reps as mandatory mini-camp begins Tuesday.

