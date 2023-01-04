Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman activated from team’s injured reserve list

Titans Chiefs Football
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman celebrates his touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Titans Chiefs Football
Posted at 2:49 PM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 15:49:32-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman was activated from the team’s injured reserve list Wednesday.

The move was made in part by a deadline the team faced to decide whether to bring Hardman back or shut him down for the remainder of the season.

Hardman last saw action on Nov. 6 in the team’s overtime win over the Tennessee Titans. He was put on the injured reserve list on Nov. 17.

Hardman, a former 2019 second-round pick, has racked up 25 receptions for 297 yards and four touchdowns this season. He also had scored two more touchdowns rushing.

To make room on the roster, the team waived offensive tackle Geron Christian.

Hardman was first eligible to return from IR on Dec. 18.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.