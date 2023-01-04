Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman activated from team’s injured reserve list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman was activated from the team’s injured reserve list Wednesday.

The move was made in part by a deadline the team faced to decide whether to bring Hardman back or shut him down for the remainder of the season.

Hardman last saw action on Nov. 6 in the team’s overtime win over the Tennessee Titans. He was put on the injured reserve list on Nov. 17.

Hardman, a former 2019 second-round pick, has racked up 25 receptions for 297 yards and four touchdowns this season. He also had scored two more touchdowns rushing.

To make room on the roster, the team waived offensive tackle Geron Christian.

Hardman was first eligible to return from IR on Dec. 18.

