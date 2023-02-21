Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Jr. undergoes offseason surgery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After missing 10 consecutive games, including the playoffs, Mecole Hardman Jr. returned to the field for the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game only to re-aggravate what was described as a pelvis injury.

Hardman, a former second-round pick who just finished his fourth NFL season, missed the Chiefs’ victory in Super Bowl LVII.

Now, the new father — Hardman’s son was born Feb. 13 , a day after the Super Bowl — is undergoing surgery to get patched up.

Hardman tweeted at 6:05 a.m. on Tuesday that it was “time for surgery” with a prayer hands emoji.

Time for surgery 🙏🏾

The nature of Hardman’s surgery remains unclear, and the Chiefs declined to comment.

Hardman missed the final nine games of the regular season with what was initially described as an abdominal injury.

After he was designated to return from injured reserve, he re-aggravated the injury and missed the AFC Divisional game with a pelvis injury.

Hardman played against Cincinnati, totaling 17 yards on four touches in the AFC title game win, but he left the game after being doubled over on a tackle.

Hardman did not return against the Bengals and was quickly ruled out for the Super Bowl, returning to the IR to make room for running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to return to the active roster.

Eventually, the injury was described as a core-muscle injury.

Hardman, the No. 56 overall pick from Georgia in 2019, is entering free agency.

He has 151 catches for 2,088 yards with 16 touchdowns receiving and another 125 yards and two touchdowns rushing in 57 career NFL games.

Hardman also has averaged 9.0 yards on 62 punt returns and 23.8 yards on 39 kickoff returns, returning one punt and one kickoff for a touchdown in his career.