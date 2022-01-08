Watch
Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill suffers pregame heel injury at Denver

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill (10) runs for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.
Tyreek Hill
Posted at 4:20 PM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 17:20:54-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be limited Saturday at Denver after a pregame injury.

Hill hurt his heel during warmups, according to ESPN Sideline Reporter Laura Rutledge.

He played limited snaps during the first quarter, which ended with the Chiefs and Broncos tied 7-7 from Empower Field at Mile High.

Hill leads Kansas City with a franchise-record 110 receptions and 1,237 yards this season. He and tight end Travis Kelce each have caught a team-high nine touchdowns.

Before the game, Hill looked fine when he showed off his vertical, out-leaping teammate Mecole Hardman Jr. for a ridiculous catch in the end zone.

During the 2018 season, Hill also battled a heel injury, which has cropped up at other times in his career.

The Chiefs need to beat the Broncos and have the Houston Texans upset the Tennessee Titans on Sunday to earn the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC.

