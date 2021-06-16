Clyde Edwards-Helaire says 2020, 2021 feel like '2 different seasons'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire says it "feels like two different seasons."

The second-year player weighed in on just how different this year's offseason is compared to his rookie year during the virtual offseason.

The starter was drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft as the Chiefs' first-round pick and began his time in the league during the pandemic. According to the LSU grad, a year has made all the difference.

“I was coming in not really knowing anything last year so that was the first thing. I had my entire OTA season off to just to work out and that was it. Then we came in for fall camp," Edwards Helaire said. "Now having this year to be able to go out there, I think the biggest thing was how much I missed football... This is what I do for a living, this is where I get my joy, so it feels good to be out there.”

Edwards Helaire also spoke about his preparation this offseason and what he's been doing in his spare time.

He said he's been using his time since the Super Bowl to get healthy after sustaining an ankle/hip injury last season. He says he now feels 100%.