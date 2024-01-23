College Baseball Hall of Fame to reside in Overland Park's Museum at Prairie Fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The College Baseball Hall of Fame will open at the Museum at Prairiefire in Overland Park, starting in 2025.

Visit Overland Park and College Baseball Foundation announced they are planning to implement digitally immersive exhibits that will evolve over time to celebrate achievements throughout college baseball history.

A release from the MLB projects the hall of fame will bring millions of dollars to the local economy.

Jason Gould/KSHB College Baseball Hall of Fame in Overland Park

“Bringing a cultural gem such as the College Baseball Hall of Fame to Overland Park will add to our state’s strong array of top-notch tourist attractions and will provide a solid boost to both the local and state economies,” Kansas Lt. Gov. and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said in a written statement.

The College Baseball Foundation held an "extensive" search to choose the permanent location of the hall of fame, and landed on the Museum at Prairiefire and Overland Park due to a shared commitment to the legacy of baseball and "a forward-thinking vision for the future," per MLB.

It's a mission shared by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who contributed financial supporting to the project.

“Baseball has been a huge part of my life, and I was fortunate to play the game in college,” Mahomes said in a statement. “I'm excited for the College Baseball Hall of Fame to call Overland Park home and join the community that I love so much.”

