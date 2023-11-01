Big 12 announces football opponents for 2024-27 seasons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 has announced its scheduling matrix for the next four years of football games.

The conference added four new members — BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston — this year and will add four former Pac-12 teams — Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah — next year.

The Big 12 will have 16 teams moving forward after Oklahoma and Texas leave after the 2023-24 season for the SEC.

Every Big 12 team will play the other 15 members at least once home and away during the 2024-27 football seasons.

The conference said “geography, historic matchups and rivalries as well as competitive balance” guided the development of the football scheduling matrix.

“As we look towards the future of this Conference, we are thrilled to introduce the first football scheduling matrix for the new-look Big 12,” Commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement. “I’m grateful to our membership for their support throughout the scheduling process. In this model, competitive balance and student-athlete wellness was prioritized. Rivalries will be protected and new matchups will be introduced — the excitement and parity this Conference is known for will continue for years to come.”

Kansas and Kansas State are among the protected rivalries, which are set to take place each of the next four seasons.

Here is Kansas' future football schedule:

Here is Kansas State's future football schedule:

