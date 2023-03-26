'I’m so proud of them for making it this far': K-State fans reflect on season after Elite 8 loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State fell three points short of advancing to the Final Four in an Elite Eight loss to Florida Atlantic University Saturday in New York City.

Wildcat fans watching the neck-and-neck battle from Kansas City's Power and Light District were hungry for a win.

"For my sanity, I think I really need this," said supporter Trent Garver.

But the Owls served up a 79-76 loss.

Nevertheless, K-State fans say the overall season was successful under first-year head coach Jerome Tang, Garver describing the team as excelling in "intensity, toughness, fighting through adversity and heart.

Just seeing the Cats in the Elite Eight for the first time in five years was fulfilling for Garver.

"I’ve been a K-State fan for 23 years — I’m 23 years old,” Garver said. “It’s been a drought. I went to all those games in college the last few years and we still showed up. But to have this now, everyone in Manhattan, everybody a part of the Kansas State program, they deserve this."

Through the "cheers of pride and cries of despair," fan Devon Swartz said the KSU-FAU second-half roller coaster was "amazing to witness."

Overall, looking back on the season with pride and hope for the future, K-State alum Jessica Ricker is at peace with the result.

“Just be proud that we went this far ... go Cats,” Ricker said. “I’m so proud of them for making it this far and just what they have done as a team."

—