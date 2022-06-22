KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Purple & Black, a team of men’s basketball alumni from Kansas State University, has been invited to play in The Basketball Tournament — a $1 million, 64-team, winner-take-all basketball event on ESPN — next month.

Seven former Wildcats will be part of the team, which also will feature four non-K-State players.

Purple & Black’s roster includes former Wildcats Justin Edwards, Thomas Gipson, Jordan Henriquez, Martavious Irving, Jacob Pullen, Kamau Stokes and Henry Walker.

Trevor Gaskins (Mississippi/Louisiana Tech), Khalid Thomas (Southern Idaho/Arizona State/Portland State), Terrence Joyner (Mississippi Valley State) and Tavrion Dawson (Cal-State Northridge) also will play for Purple & Black.

The K-State alumni team is 3-5 all-time in TBT play.

Purple & Black will be among the featured teams in the eight-team Wichita Region — which also includes the Aftershocks, a team of Wichita State alumni, along with alumni teams from Texas Tech and Oklahoma State among others.

The regional champions advance to the quarterfinals, including games July 27 in Wichita.

The semifinals (July 30) and TBT Championship Game (Aug. 2) will be played in Dayton, Ohio.