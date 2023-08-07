K-State football receives highest-preseason ranking since 2004

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time in six seasons, the Kansas State football team will open the season ranked in the USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Wildcats, who finished 10-4 last season and lost to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, checked in at No. 17 in the debut poll for the 2023 season.

K-State finished last season ranked No. 14 in the final Coaches Poll.

The Wildcats are the third-highest ranked Big 12 team behind No. 12 Texas, which is entering its final season before joining the SEC, and reigning national runner-up TCU, which is ranked 16th.

K-State’s No. 17 ranking is their highest preseason ranking since 2004, when the Wildcats opened the campaign ranked No.13. Oklahoma (No. 19) and Texas Tech (No. 24) also are ranked from the Big 12.

Kansas received one 25th-place vote.

Meanwhile, Mizzou received 11 points, which is the 44th most overall but only the 13th most among SEC schools.

Two-time reigning FBS national champion Georgia topped the poll followed by Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State and LSU.

Three other SEC schools — Tennessee (No. 10), Mississippi (No. 22) and Texas A&M (No. 25) — cracked the top 25, while South Carolina, Kentucky, Arkansas, Auburn and Mississisppi State joined the Tigers in receiving votes.

—