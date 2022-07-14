K-State men's basketball agrees to hoops series with University of California

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State men's basketball announced Thursday they've signed a two-game home and home agreement with the University of California.

The first game of the two deal series will take place on Nov. 11, 2022 at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California. It will be the first road game for K-State head coach Jerome Tang.

The second game of the deal at Bramlage Coliseum does not have a current date at this time but will take place during the 2024-25 season.

The following dates and known times are listed below.

Non Conference Schedule

Nov 21 - Rhode Island - 7:30 p.m. - Cayman Islands Classic

Nov 22 - Nevada/Tulane - 5 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. - Cayman Island Classic

Nov 23 - TBD

Nov 30 - at Butler - TBD

Dec 3 - Wichita State - TBD

Dec 17 - vs Nebraska - TBD - Wildcat Classic at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Jan 28 - vs Florida - TBD

In a press release, K-State mentions "the rest of the 2022-23 non-conference schedule with be released in the near future".

—