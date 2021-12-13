K-State RB Deuce Vaughn earns AP 1st-team All-America honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn became the program’s first The Associated Press first-team All-America pick in 14 years on Monday.

Vaughn was the AP’s first-team all-purpose player on offense.

He is the first Wildcats player to be chosen as a first-team AP All-American since former wide receiver Jordy Nelson in 1997.

Vaughn, a sophomore, becomes the first K-State freshman or sophomore to earn first-team honors since David Allen as a punt returner in 1998.

Vaughn — a native of Round Rock, Texas — ranks fifth in the country in yards from scrimmage per game (144.1 yards).

He has 1,258 yards rushing and 471 yards receiving on the season for a K-State team that finished 7-5 and will face LSU on Jan. 4 in the TaxAct Texas Bowl.

Vaughn, whose 18 touchdowns are tied for 10th in the country, and Arizona State’s Rachaad White are the only players in the Football Bowl Subdivision with at least 1,000 yards rushing and 400 yards receiving on the season.

The AP also honored two Missouri players.

Running back Tyler Badie was a second-team All-America pick and center Michael Maietti was a third-team choice.

Badie ranks third in the country with 1,604 yards rushing this season. He’s second in FBS and leads all Power 5 conference players with 1,934 total yards from scrimmage.

Michael Woods/AP Missouri running back Tyler Badie (1) runs the ball against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark.

Only Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols III, who rushed for 1,710 yards and amassed 300 yards receiving, has more yards from scrimmage (2,010) entering bowl season.

Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III, whose 1,636 yards rushing rank second in FBS, and Iowa State’s Breece Hall, whose 23 touchdowns are the most in the nation. were the first-team picks at running back.

Badie was chosen first-team All-SEC last week, while Maietti was a second-team pick in the conference behind Kentucky’s Luke Fortner, who did not make the AP All-America team.

L.G. Patterson/AP Missouri tight end Daniel Parker Jr., center, holds up the ball as teammates Michael Maietti, left, and Javon Foster, right, celebrate his winning catch during overtime of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, Mo.

Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum and Boston College’s Alec Lindstrom were the first- and second-team picks at center, respectively.

The Tigers play Army in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 22 in Dallas.

Here is the complete 2021 Associated Press All-America team presented by Regions Bank as selected by a panel of Top 25 poll voters:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Bryce Young, sophomore, Alabama.

Running backs — Kenneth Walker III, junior, Michigan State; Breece Hall, junior, Iowa State.

Tackles — Ikem Ekwonu, sophomore, North Carolina State; Darian Kinnard, senior, Kentucky.

Guards —Kenyon Green, junior, Texas A&M; Zion Johnson, senior, Boston College.

Center — Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa.

Tight end — Trey McBride, senior, Colorado State.

Receivers — Jordan Addison, sophomore, Pittsburgh; David Bell, junior, Purdue; Jameson Williams, junior, Alabama.

All-purpose player — Deuce Vaughn, sophomore, Kansas State.

Kicker — Jake Moody, senior, Michigan.

DEFENSE

Edge rushers — Aidan Hutchinson, senior, Michigan; Kayvon Thibodeaux, junior, Oregon.

Linemen — Jordan Davis, senior, Georgia; DeMarvin Leal, junior, Texas A&M.

Linebackers — Will Anderson, Jr., sophomore, Alabama; Nakobe Dean, junior, Georgia; Devin Lloyd, junior, Utah.

Cornerbacks — Ahmad Gardner, junior, Cincinnati; Roger McCreary, senior, Auburn.

Safeties — Verone McKinley III, sophomore, Oregon; Jalen Pitre, senior, Baylor.

Defensive back — Marcus Jones, senior, Houston.

Punter — Matt Araiza, junior, San Diego State.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Kenny Pickett, senior, Pittsburgh.

Running backs — Sean Tucker, freshman, Syracuse; Tyler Badie, senior, Missouri.

Tackles — Evan Neal, junior, Alabama; Nicholas Petit-Frere, junior, Ohio State.

Guards — Thayer Munford, senior, Ohio State; William Dunkle, junior, San Diego State.

Center — Alec Lindstrom, senior, Boston College.

Tight end — Brock Bowers, freshman, Georgia.

Receivers — Chris Olave, senior, Ohio State; Garrett Wilson, junior, Ohio State; Jerreth Sterns, junior, Western Kentucky.

All-purpose player — Jahmyr Gibbs, sophomore, Georgia Tech.

Kicker — Noah Ruggles, senior, Ohio State.

DEFENSE

Edge rushers —Jermaine Johnson, senior, Florida State; Cameron Thomas, junior, San Diego State.

Linemen — Devonte Wyatt, senior, Georgia; Haskell Garrett, senior, Ohio State.

Linebackers — Malcolm Rodriguez, senior, Oklahoma State; Leo Chenal, junior, Wisconsin; David Ojabo, junior, Michigan.

Cornerbacks — Coby Bryant, senior, Cincinnati; Ja’Quan McMillian, junior, East Carolina.

Safeties — Jaquan Brisker, senior, Penn State; Kyle Hamilton, junior, Notre Dame.

Defensive back — JoJo Domann, senior, Nebraska.

Punter — Adam Korsak, senior, Rutgers.

THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — C.J. Stroud, redshirt freshman, Ohio State.

Running backs — Hassan Haskins, senior, Michigan; Sincere McCormick, junior, UTSA.

Tackles — Connor Galvin, senior, Baylor, Max Mitchell, senior, Louisiana-Lafayette.

Guards —Andrew Vorhees, senior, Southern California; Josh Seltzner, senior, Wisconsin.

Center — Michael Maietti, senior, Missouri.

Tight end — Michael Mayer, sophomore, Notre Dame.

Receivers — Drake London, junior, Southern California; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, sophomore, Ohio State; Jahan Dotson, senior, Penn State

All-purpose player — Deven Thompkins, senior, Utah State.

Kicker — Caleb Shudak, senior, Iowa.

DEFENSE

Edge rushers — Will McDonald IV, junior, Iowa State; Sam Williams, senior, Mississippi.

Linemen — Calijah Kancey, sophomore, Pittsburgh; George Karlaftis, junior, Purdue.

Linebackers — Chad Muma, senior, Wyoming; Nik Bonitto, junior, Oklahoma; Andre Carter II, junior, Army.

Cornerbacks — Riley Moss, senior, Iowa; Trent McDuffie, junior, Washington.

Safeties — Jordan Battle, junior, Alabama; Lewis Cine, junior, Georgia.

Defensive back — Kolby Harvell-Peel, senior, Oklahoma State.

Punter — Jordan Stout, senior, Penn State.

—