K-State spirit squad wins national pom championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas State spirit squad was crowned national champions Sunday at the College Classic National Invitational in Orlando, Florida.

The K-State Classy Cats are part of the university’s marching band and “serve as ambassadors for Kansas State University,” including appearances at football games, women’s and men’s basketball games and volleyball matches among other community engagements.

The Classy Cats Pom Squad nipped runner-up Arizona State by 0.3 points in the final of the 2022 College Classic for Division 1A.

K-State, which led the Sun Devils by a point after preliminaries, received a score of 92.72 points in the final to edge out Arizona State (92.42).

Purdue finished third followed by Michigan State’s MSU Elite squad, Baylor and South Florida.

After an incredible weekend at @thecollegeclassic, your Kansas State Classy Cats are coming back to Manhattan as D1A Pom National Champions! pic.twitter.com/0q5HlD39sQ — K-State Classy Cats (@KStateClassyCat) April 11, 2022