K-State storms back in second half to down West Virginia

Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas State guard Nijel Pack (24) shoots next to West Virginia forward Isaiah Cottrell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 9:09 PM, Feb 14, 2022
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Markquis Nowell scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half, Mark Smith notched his seventh double-double and Kansas State rallied to beat West Virginia 78-73.

Nowell sank 7 of 11 shots from the floor, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and had three steals to help the Wildcats (14-11, 6-7 Big 12 Conference) win for the fourth time in five games and end a four-game skid against West Virginia (14-11, 3-9).

Smith finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Taz Sherman finished with 23 points to pace West Virginia.

