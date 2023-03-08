K-State’s Glenn sisters returning home for pivotal conference championship week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State women’s hoops team needs a special run in this week’s conference championships to earn a trip to the NCAA women's basketball tournament.

But for KCMO natives Brylee and Jaelyn Glenn, the conference tournament will be special because they will be playing before family and friends.

“This tournament is just like a chance to prove that we are a good team,” Brylee said via Zoom interview Tuesday.

The Wildcats (16-15 overall, 5-13 in Big 12 conference games) tip off against Texas Tech on Thursday at Municipal Auditorium.

“Glenn's have always been basketball girls,” said Rodney Gilyard, head girls basketball coach at the Barstow School when the Glenn girls starred. “They need to make a run,” he continued. “It can happen, they can turn it around you know and just get it going anytime, they've got the pieces to do it.”

“We're making those strides at the right time with the tournament coming up,” Jaelyn added. “Kind of just learning to play to our strengths and doing what we need to do in order to win or to make a run and then the season.”