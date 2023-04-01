Watch Now
K-State's Markquis Nowell crowned 2023 Bob Cousy Point Guard Award winner

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One week after Kansas State’s Final Four hopes were dashed, point guard Markquis Nowell still came up big.

Nowell was crowned the 2023 Bob Cousy Point Guard Award winner Saturday by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The 5'8" point guard led the Wildcats to an Elite Eight battle with Florida Atlantic after a record-breaking Sweet 16 performance — Nowell broke the NCAA Tournament record for assists with 19 against Michigan State.

Nowell is the first K-State player to win a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame positional award, which he says is “truly a blessing.”

"I can't thank my teammates and coaches enough for all their hard work and sacrifice,” Nowell said in a university statement. “... We had a great year that I will always remember.”

Nowell's tournament performance, part of which was played in his home city of New York, earned him the East Region’s Most Outstanding Player honor.


