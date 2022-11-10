Kansas State announces sellout for football game against Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are no tickets left for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown, the Kansas State athletics department announced Thursday.

Kansas State, which hosts rival Kansas for the annual intrastate football clash on Nov. 26 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, said all tickets, including standing-room only tickets, have been sold.

The Wildcats have now sold out all seven home games for the 2022 season. It marks the first time in six years every home game was a sellout.

The Jayhawks are enjoying a renaissance under second-year coach Lance Leipold.

KU is 6-3, including a 3-3 record in Big 12 play.

Kansas is bowl eligible for the first time since 2008 and already has won as many conference games as the program did in the previous five seasons combined.

The Jayhawks hadn’t won more than one Big 12 game in any season since 2008, going 8-106 with five winless seasons in conference play during that 13-year span.

No. 19 K-State is also 6-3, but — at 4-2 in conference — sits in a three-way tie for second place in the conference standings.

