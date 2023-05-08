Watch Now
Kansas State begins work on new indoor track and field facility

Kansas State University
Kansas State new indoor Track and Field Facility
Posted at 12:18 PM, May 08, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State University has officially commenced construction of a new indoor track and field facility Monday, the university announced.

The building was previously the indoor facility for Kansas State's football team.

The project will cost approximately $12 million, consisting of private donations and athletic department funding.

The project will be done in two phases. The first phase officially began a few weeks ago with the removal of the football turf playing field. Phase one will continue throughout the summer with upgraded lighting, paint and HVAC.

Phase two will include the additions of a new exterior facade on the north end of the building, as well as new locker rooms, team rooms and training rooms. It is still not yet determined when phase two of the project will begin.

“I know our coaching staff and student-athletes will benefit greatly from this enhancement, and we look forward to hosting more meets in the future,” Kansas State Athletics Director Gene Taylor said.

The new facility will have a 200-meter, six-lane oval, permanent banked track, an eight-lane sprint straightaway, a pole vault lane, two long jump/triple jump lanes, throwing areas, a four-lane warm-up straightaway and non-competition areas.

Work is expected to be completed before the end of December.

