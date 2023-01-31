Kansas State football announces 2023 schedule, including trip to Mizzou

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State’s first visit to Columbia, Missouri, since 2010 highlights the first half of the Wildcats football team’s 2023 schedule, which the school announced Tuesday.

Season-ticket options will be announced later Tuesday, according to KSU’s athletics department.

Reigning Big 12 champion K-State then faces a rugged back half of the schedule.

After opening the season with home games against Southeast Missouri State (Sept. 2) and Troy (Sept. 9), the Wildcats play Sept. 16 at Mizzou before opening conference play against Big 12 newcomer Central Florida on Sept. 23 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

K-State closes the first half of its schedule with road games at Oklahoma State (Oct. 6) and Texas Tech (Oct. 14) after a bye week. The showdown in Stillwater, Oklahoma, will be played on a Friday night.

The Wildcats’ second-half schedule includes four home games — reigning national runner-up TCU (Oct. 21), Big 12 newcomer Houston (Oct. 28), Baylor (Nov. 11) and Iowa State (Nov. 25) — and two road contests, Nov. 4 at Texas and Nov. 18 at Kansas.

The Wildcats have beaten the Jayhawks 14 consecutive times.

The 2023 Big 12 Championship is set for Dec. 1 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

2023 Kansas State football schedule

Date Opponent Sept. 2 Southeast Missouri Sept. 9 Troy Sept. 16 at Missouri Sept. 23 Central Florida Oct. 6 at Oklahoma State Oct. 14 at Texas Tech Oct. 21 TCU Oct. 28 Houston Nov. 4 at Texas Nov. 11 Baylor Nov. 18 at Kansas Nov. 25 Iowa State

