Limited tickets remain available for Mizzou at K-State football

Former Big 12 rivals meet Sept. 10 in Manhattan
Charlie Riedel/AP
Fans fill the Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Kansas State and Bowling Green Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 11:43 AM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 12:43:04-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State announced Thursday only scattered single seats and standing-room-only tickets are available for the Saturday, Sept. 10, matchup against Missouri at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Some reserved seating, including adjacent seating, remain available for fans wishing to purchase a full season ticket package or a flex season pass.

The Wildcats-Tigers game kicks off at 11 a.m. and will air on ESPN2.

K-State starts the 2022 season Saturday, Sept. 3, against South Dakota in Manhattan, Kansas. The game kicks off at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Mizzou opens the season Thursday, Sept. 1, against Louisiana Tech. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPNU at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

