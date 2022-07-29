Limited tickets remain available for Mizzou at K-State football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State announced Thursday only scattered single seats and standing-room-only tickets are available for the Saturday, Sept. 10, matchup against Missouri at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Some reserved seating, including adjacent seating, remain available for fans wishing to purchase a full season ticket package or a flex season pass.

The Wildcats-Tigers game kicks off at 11 a.m. and will air on ESPN2.

K-State starts the 2022 season Saturday, Sept. 3, against South Dakota in Manhattan, Kansas. The game kicks off at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Mizzou opens the season Thursday, Sept. 1, against Louisiana Tech. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPNU at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

