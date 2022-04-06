3 KU basektball players to pass out chicken fingers at Lawrence Raising Cane’s Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three University of Kansas men’s basketball players will be surprising fans from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Raising Cane’s in Lawrence.
Fans will have the chance to meet national champions Jalen Wilson, Christian Bran and Mitch Lightfoot through the drive-thru as they pass out chicken fingers and Cane's sauce.
Come stop by Raising Cane’s on Iowa St. in Lawrence today from 1:30 to 2:30. The guys and I will be serving up some Box Combos 😏— Christian Braun (@Ballin25Braun) April 6, 2022
Raising Cane’s in Lawrence is located at 2435 Iowa Street.
The team returned home Tuesday after winning the NCAA Championship in a thrilling comeback.
Earlier in the year, Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett handed out Cane’s chicken fingers to fans after leading his team to victory in the college football national championship for the first time since 1980.