3 KU basektball players to pass out chicken fingers at Lawrence Raising Cane’s Wednesday

KU men's basketball team
Posted at 11:55 AM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 13:51:55-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three University of Kansas men’s basketball players will be surprising fans from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Raising Cane’s in Lawrence.

Fans will have the chance to meet national champions Jalen Wilson, Christian Bran and Mitch Lightfoot through the drive-thru as they pass out chicken fingers and Cane's sauce.

Raising Cane’s in Lawrence is located at 2435 Iowa Street.

The team returned home Tuesday after winning the NCAA Championship in a thrilling comeback.

Earlier in the year, Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett handed out Cane’s chicken fingers to fans after leading his team to victory in the college football national championship for the first time since 1980.

