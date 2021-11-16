Agbaji named first Big 12 Player of the Week of the season

LAWRENCE, Kan. — For the second time in his career, Ochai Agbaji has been named Big 12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week.

The senior from Oak Park High School scored a career-high 29 points in KU's 87-74 win over Michigan State in the Champions Classic in New York City.

Agbaji then followed that up with 25 points in the Jayhawks' home opener against Tarleton State.

Those 54 points are the most by a Jayhawk in the first two games of a season in the Bill Self era.

Agbaji and the Jayhawks next host Stony Brook on Thursday.