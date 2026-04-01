Bill Self says he’s not going anywhere, will continue coaching at Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After weeks of speculation about his future in coaching, Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball coach Bill Self has made his decision clear.

In a statement released Wednesday, he said he’s not going anywhere.

“With renewed clarity and the ongoing support from our administration, I remain focused and committed to Kansas Basketball competing for a National Championship,” Self said.

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St. John’s hit a buzzer-beater to eliminate the Jayhawks from the Round of 32 in this year's tournament, the fourth straight season that Kansas has failed to advance past the first weekend of the tournament.

Still, Self has plenty of tournament success to boast; his teams have won two NCAA national championships (2008 and 2022).

Self is the winningest coach in KU basketball history, passing legend Dr. F.C. “Phog” Allen, with a 609-156 total record and 331-21 record at Allen Fieldhouse.

“I look forward to seeing and hearing the best fans in college basketball next season at Allen Fieldhouse,” Self said.

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