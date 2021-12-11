Watch
SportsCollege SportsKansas Jayhawks Sports

Actions

Border War blowout: Kansas dominates Mizzou in rivalry’s renewal

Jayhawks trounce Tigers 102-65 in Lawrence
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Ed Zurga/AP
Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) goes up for a shot against Missouri guard Javon Pickett, left, and forward Ronnie DeGray III in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec.. 11, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan.
Christian Braun, Javon Picket, Ronnie DeGray III
University of Kansas Allen Fieldhouse.jpg
Posted at 4:35 PM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 18:06:18-05

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Three-quarters of the way through the first half, the University of Missouri men’s basketball team was enjoying a respectable showing Saturday against the University of Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse.

The eighth-ranked Jayhawks were heavily favored against a Tigers team that already has losses to the University of Missouri-Kansas City and Liberty University on the season resume.

Mizzou had managed to keep the deficit in single digits through most of the first 15 minutes before a flurry of turnovers fueled a flurry of fast-break points for KU, which pulled away late in the first half and rolled to a 102-65 win in the first Hy-Vee Hoops Border Showdown in 3,577 days.

With under five minutes before intermission, a David McCormack steal led to an uncontested Christian Braun dunk.

One possession later, Braun pushed the ball upcourt off a defensive rebound and found Dajuan Harris Jr. in transition for a left-handed layup and a 15-point lead.

Those two fast-break buckets came amid a 17-4 closing kick as the Jayhawks turned a single-point lead in a laugher by halftime.

The sold-out crowd of 16,300 at Allen Fieldhouse didn’t need much of a push to get fired up for the first regular-season meeting between the former Big 12 rivals in nearly a decade.

Missouri and Kansas hadn’t played in a non-exhibition basketball game since Feb. 25, 2012.

Braun scored eight of KU’s first 11 points in racing to an early eight-point lead and the Jayhawks never led by fewer than six points during the final 17 minutes of the half, building a 49-27 halftime lead.

Mizzou (5-5) managed to keep things close for the first 15 minutes behind senior guard Javon Pickett, who finished the half with a game-best 15 points, but KU (8-1) kept the lead at arm’s length thanks in large part to a huge edge at the free-throw line.

The Tigers were only 2 of 2 at the stripe, while the Jayhawks went 11 of 13 to help pull away headed into the break.

Three players with local ties — Braun, Harris and senior guard Ochai Agbaji — combined for 33 of Kansas’ 49 first-half points.

Agbaji, an Oak Park graduate from Kansas City, Missouri, scored 13 of his game-high 21 points in the first half.

Braun, a Blue Valley Northwest graduate and the reigning Big 12 Player of the Week, and Harris — a 2019 graduate of Rock Bridge High School and the first Columbia, Missouri, native to suit up for the Jayhawks in program history — each had 10 points at halftime and finished with 13.

Agbaji, who hit 5 of 7 three-pointers, and Harris hit back-to-back three-pointers to open the second half in kicking off a 12-2 run that ended any idea of a Tigers comeback.

Kansas outscored Mizzou 53-38 in the second half as McCormack finished with 11 points and seven rebounds, while point guard Remy Martin added 10 points and five assists.

Pickett led the Tigers with 19 points.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Season of Hope Toy Drive