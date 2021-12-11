Border War blowout: Kansas dominates Mizzou in rivalry’s renewal

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Three-quarters of the way through the first half, the University of Missouri men’s basketball team was enjoying a respectable showing Saturday against the University of Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse.

The eighth-ranked Jayhawks were heavily favored against a Tigers team that already has losses to the University of Missouri-Kansas City and Liberty University on the season resume.

Mizzou had managed to keep the deficit in single digits through most of the first 15 minutes before a flurry of turnovers fueled a flurry of fast-break points for KU, which pulled away late in the first half and rolled to a 102-65 win in the first Hy-Vee Hoops Border Showdown in 3,577 days.

With under five minutes before intermission, a David McCormack steal led to an uncontested Christian Braun dunk.

One possession later, Braun pushed the ball upcourt off a defensive rebound and found Dajuan Harris Jr. in transition for a left-handed layup and a 15-point lead.

Those two fast-break buckets came amid a 17-4 closing kick as the Jayhawks turned a single-point lead in a laugher by halftime.

The sold-out crowd of 16,300 at Allen Fieldhouse didn’t need much of a push to get fired up for the first regular-season meeting between the former Big 12 rivals in nearly a decade.

Missouri and Kansas hadn’t played in a non-exhibition basketball game since Feb. 25, 2012.

Braun scored eight of KU’s first 11 points in racing to an early eight-point lead and the Jayhawks never led by fewer than six points during the final 17 minutes of the half, building a 49-27 halftime lead.

Mizzou (5-5) managed to keep things close for the first 15 minutes behind senior guard Javon Pickett, who finished the half with a game-best 15 points, but KU (8-1) kept the lead at arm’s length thanks in large part to a huge edge at the free-throw line.

The Tigers were only 2 of 2 at the stripe, while the Jayhawks went 11 of 13 to help pull away headed into the break.

Three players with local ties — Braun, Harris and senior guard Ochai Agbaji — combined for 33 of Kansas’ 49 first-half points.

Agbaji, an Oak Park graduate from Kansas City, Missouri, scored 13 of his game-high 21 points in the first half.

Braun, a Blue Valley Northwest graduate and the reigning Big 12 Player of the Week, and Harris — a 2019 graduate of Rock Bridge High School and the first Columbia, Missouri, native to suit up for the Jayhawks in program history — each had 10 points at halftime and finished with 13.

Agbaji, who hit 5 of 7 three-pointers, and Harris hit back-to-back three-pointers to open the second half in kicking off a 12-2 run that ended any idea of a Tigers comeback.

Kansas outscored Mizzou 53-38 in the second half as McCormack finished with 11 points and seven rebounds, while point guard Remy Martin added 10 points and five assists.

Pickett led the Tigers with 19 points.

