Celebrations in full swing as KU advances to NCAA Championship

The lively KU student section in New Orleans celebrated exuberantly as the Jayhawks defeated Villanova.Jordan Betts/KSHB 41 News
Students, community members and fans alike filled Allen Fieldhouse's stands for the Final Four watch party.Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41 News
University of Kansas band members kept the tunes flowing to hype up fans in the Allen Fieldhouse stands.Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41 News
Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41 News
Fans watching the Final Four in Allen Fieldhouse stormed the court once it was official the Jayhawks would be appearing in the national championship.Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41 News
KU students packed the Allen Fieldhouse court as postgame celebrations began.Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41 News
Spirits were high as KU fans sprinted to the Allen Fieldhouse court to celebrate the Jayhawks' 81-65 win over Villanova.Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41 News
In following postseason winning tradition, fans rushed Massachusetts Street.Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41 News
Mass Street in Lawrence, Kansas, was flooded with fans celebrating KU's advancement to the NCAA Championship.Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41 News
Crimson and blue filled Mass Street as fans flocked to the area to celebrate KU's Final Four win.Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41 News
So many fans came to celebrate on Mass Street in Lawrence, Kansas, it appeared almost everyone was shoulder to shoulder around 8 p.m.Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41 News