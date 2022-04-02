Watch
SportsCollege SportsKansas Jayhawks Sports

Celebrations in full swing as KU advances to NCAA Championship

Celebrations are in full swing as the University of Kansas men's basketball team moves on to the national championship.

kuvillanovafinal.jpeg
The lively KU student section in New Orleans celebrated exuberantly as the Jayhawks defeated Villanova.Photo by: Jordan Betts/KSHB 41 News
allenfieldhousewatchparty.JPG
Students, community members and fans alike filled Allen Fieldhouse's stands for the Final Four watch party.Photo by: Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41 News
allenfieldhousewatchparty.JPG
University of Kansas band members kept the tunes flowing to hype up fans in the Allen Fieldhouse stands.Photo by: Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41 News
stormcourtallen.jpeg
Photo by: Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41 News
stormallenfieldhousecourt.JPG
Fans watching the Final Four in Allen Fieldhouse stormed the court once it was official the Jayhawks would be appearing in the national championship.Photo by: Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41 News
allenfieldhousecourt.JPG
KU students packed the Allen Fieldhouse court as postgame celebrations began.Photo by: Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41 News
allenfieldhousecourt.JPG
Spirits were high as KU fans sprinted to the Allen Fieldhouse court to celebrate the Jayhawks' 81-65 win over Villanova.Photo by: Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41 News
massst.jpeg
In following postseason winning tradition, fans rushed Massachusetts Street.Photo by: Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41 News
massst3.jpeg
Mass Street in Lawrence, Kansas, was flooded with fans celebrating KU's advancement to the NCAA Championship.Photo by: Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41 News
massst2.jpeg
Crimson and blue filled Mass Street as fans flocked to the area to celebrate KU's Final Four win.Photo by: Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41 News
massst4.jpeg
So many fans came to celebrate on Mass Street in Lawrence, Kansas, it appeared almost everyone was shoulder to shoulder around 8 p.m.Photo by: Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41 News

Celebrations in full swing as KU advances to NCAA Championship

close-gallery
  • kuvillanovafinal.jpeg
  • allenfieldhousewatchparty.JPG
  • allenfieldhousewatchparty.JPG
  • stormcourtallen.jpeg
  • stormallenfieldhousecourt.JPG
  • allenfieldhousecourt.JPG
  • allenfieldhousecourt.JPG
  • massst.jpeg
  • massst3.jpeg
  • massst2.jpeg
  • massst4.jpeg

Share

The lively KU student section in New Orleans celebrated exuberantly as the Jayhawks defeated Villanova.Jordan Betts/KSHB 41 News
Students, community members and fans alike filled Allen Fieldhouse's stands for the Final Four watch party.Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41 News
University of Kansas band members kept the tunes flowing to hype up fans in the Allen Fieldhouse stands.Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41 News
Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41 News
Fans watching the Final Four in Allen Fieldhouse stormed the court once it was official the Jayhawks would be appearing in the national championship.Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41 News
KU students packed the Allen Fieldhouse court as postgame celebrations began.Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41 News
Spirits were high as KU fans sprinted to the Allen Fieldhouse court to celebrate the Jayhawks' 81-65 win over Villanova.Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41 News
In following postseason winning tradition, fans rushed Massachusetts Street.Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41 News
Mass Street in Lawrence, Kansas, was flooded with fans celebrating KU's advancement to the NCAA Championship.Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41 News
Crimson and blue filled Mass Street as fans flocked to the area to celebrate KU's Final Four win.Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41 News
So many fans came to celebrate on Mass Street in Lawrence, Kansas, it appeared almost everyone was shoulder to shoulder around 8 p.m.Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41 News
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next