Court documents detail rape allegations against former KU basketball player Arterio Morris

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Douglas County District court released new details of the rape accusations against former University of Kansas basketball player Arterio Morris on Wednesday.

Morris, who joined KU this season, was dismissed from the team after he was charged with one count of rape last month.

The state of Kansas motioned for the probable cause affidavit to be sealed, arguing that the release of court documents would jeopardize the investigation, law enforcement action or the life and safety of those involved.

Douglas County District Court denied the state's motion to seal the probable cause affidavit and ruled that there was not enough evidence to convince the court that the state's argument was possible or probable.

According to the released court documents, the female victim claims she was raped by Morris in the early morning hours of Aug. 26, 2023, at McCarthy Hall, a student housing apartment complex.

The victim told investigators that she told Morris multiple times that she "didn't want to do anything" before he raped her and held her by the neck, per court documents. She also allegedly told Morris to stop and that she was in pain, and tried to push him off of her.

A witness told investigators that later that day they were told by Morris that he "stopped having sex" with the victim. Morris then reportedly "fumbled his words" and said he did not have sex with the victim.

According to notes from the KU Office of Civil Rights and Title IX, Morris said that "nothing happened" with the victim and he was not alone with her in a room at any point.

Morris was taken into custody at the Douglas County Detention Center on Sept. 29, before posting bond.

The charge against Morris has a penalty of up to around 54 years in prison and a fine of $300,000 or less.

—