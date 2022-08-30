Daniels officially named starting QB for Kansas Jayhawks

LAWRENCE, Kan. — It was a day of announcements in Lawrence, Kansas, for those Jayhawks taking center stage and those sidelined for awhile.

Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold announced that wide receiver Trevor Wilson is suspended indefinitely following aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon charges last week.

His teammate, Tanaka Scott, Jr., is suspended for this week's opener in Lawrence against Tennessee Tech, after his charges were dropped.

"Disappointed that those young men put themselves in that situation, but equally disappointed in myself," Leipold said. "As a head coach, it's my responsibility and you put out messages and to put it on young men to make great decisions."

On the field, Leipold has also made a decision.

Quarterback Jalon Daniels, who was the star of last season's upset of Texas, will be the starting quarterback Friday in the opener.

The junior got the nod over red-shirt senior Jason Bean.

"Jason Bean has played some of his best football since he's been in our program," Leipold said. "But at the same time, Jalon's played very well equally. And you look at the body of work in games last year."

Kansas hosts Tennessee Tech of the FCS division on Friday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

