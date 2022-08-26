Watch Now
2 Kansas football players arrested in Lawrence on suspicion of aggravated assault, use of deadly weapon

Fans exit Kansas Memorial Stadium because of lightning during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Oklahoma State and Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2012. The game was stopped with 44 seconds left in the first quarter. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Posted at 10:08 PM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 23:08:32-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Two Kansas football wide receivers were arrested in Lawrence, Kansas, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's booking report.

The two players were arrested at around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

Trevor Wilson — a red-shirt sophomore from Tallahassee, Florida — and Tanaka Scott — a freshman from Mobile, Alabama — were the two players arrested.

Both players were arrested by Lawrence police officers on suspicion of aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon. They're both being held without bond.

According to the booking report, the pair were arrested near east 23rd Street and Haskell Avenue.

The booking report can be viewed below:

The University of Kansas would not confirm the arrests, but did say it's aware of the incident involving two athletes.

"We are aware of a situation involving two of our student athletes and take all allegations very seriously," a spokesperson said in an email to KSHB 41. "We are working to gather more information and will have no further comment at this time.”

They were both arrested and taken to the Douglas County Jail.

