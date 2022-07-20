Devin Neal named to Doak Walker Award watch list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas running back Devin Neal was named to the 2022 Doak Walker Award watch list on Wednesday. Players must be scheduled to graduate on time and have good academic standing to make the watch list.

Neal had a strong showing as a true freshman when he rushed for 707 yards with eight touchdowns on 158 carries last season.

He was named the Co-Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for his Oct. 23 performance against No. 3 Oklahoma when he rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in a 35-23 loss.

Neal had a career-high performance on Nov. 13 at Texas in the Jayhawks' 57-56 overtime victory, rushing for 143 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries. Neal was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week after his performance against Texas.

Those performances helped him receive an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention at the conclusion of the season.

The sophomore becomes the first Kansas player to be named to the Doak Walker Award watch list since James Sims in 2013.

Kansas begins the season at home on Sept. 2 against Tennessee Tech.

