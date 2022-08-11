Watch Now
Former Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji honored by Kansas City mayor, council members

Agbaji helped KU clinch national title in April
Posted at 4:56 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 18:22:56-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Former Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji was honored with a proclamation by the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council Thursday.

The proclamation was meant to celebrate the Oak Park High School graduate's recent accomplishments on the court.

In April, Agbaji helped lead the University of Kansas men's basketball team to its first national title since 2008.

And post-graduation, he was drafted in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft by the Cavaliers as the 14th pick.

"I've had some time for it to soak in, obviously it's just blessings on blessings for the last 4-5 months now," Ochai said after receiving the proclamation. "[I'm] Just remaining humble and continuing to work hard is the biggest thing."

Agbaji's rookie season kicks off in October, although the NBA has yet to release team schedules.

