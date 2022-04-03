Oak Park High School to cheer on KU guard Ochai Agbaji with 'Och Park Day' Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oak Park High School announced it will be celebrating "Och Park Day" Monday to cheer on KU guard and Oak Park alumni Ochai Agbaji for the Jayhawks' national championship game Monday against North Carolina.

The school encouraged the Oak Park community to wear red and blue to celebrate its former basketball player.

Agbaji scored 21 points in the Final Four of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against Villanova, helping the Jayhawks advance to Monday's championship game.

