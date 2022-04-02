'This is your game to shine': KU's Ochai Agbaji's family proud of his success

NEW ORLEANS — Kansas City's very own Ochai Agbaji is playing in his last NCAA Tournament this weekend. His family says they couldn't be more proud of what he has done for himself and the University of Kansas in his career.

"It feels really, really surreal looking at this arena as big as it is," Olofu Agbaji, Ochai's dad, told KSHB 41 News on Saturday minutes before the game.

The Final Four is about the biggest stage a college basketball star can play on, and in the stands, the Abgajis are cheering on their son.

"I also said this is your game to shine. Go out there, get your team pumped up and ready to play," said Erica Agbaji, Ochai's mom.

For the Agbajis, this weekend is bittersweet.

"Very excited to be here and everything, but knowing that this is his last two games in his college career, it's a little sad," Erica Agbaji said. "We are going to miss our family that we have met here at KU and the staff, but we are ready for this game."

No matter the outcome, the Agbaji family is proud of their Ochai.

"He has been working very, very hard for this. His team has been working very hard for this, and so we are very proud and excited," said Orie Agbaji, Ochai's sister.

