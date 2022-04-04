How to watch Monday night's KU vs. UNC National Championship game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas Jayhawks are taking on the University of North Carolina Tar Heels tonight in the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship game in New Orleans.

For KU fans who didn't make the trip to New Orleans , they can watch the game live on TBS with tipoff starting at 8:20 p.m.

Kansas Athletics will host a NCAA Championship watch party at Allen Field House Monday night. The doors will open at 7:15 p.m., and admission is free.

Jayhawks fans in the Kansas City area can also watch the game at the KC Live! Block in the Power & Light District .

If the Jayhawks win tonight, they will be bringing home their fourth national championship title and the first since 2008.