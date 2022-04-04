Watch
SportsCollege SportsKansas Jayhawks Sports

Actions

How to watch Monday night's KU vs. UNC National Championship game

PHOTOS: Jayhawk fans celebrate during Big 12 pep rally
Ashton Day
KSHB
University of Kansas fans cheer during the Big 12 Tournament pep rally in the Power and Light District on Thursday, March 9, 2017. 
PHOTOS: Jayhawk fans celebrate during Big 12 pep rally
Posted at 3:14 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 17:23:35-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas Jayhawks are taking on the University of North Carolina Tar Heels tonight in the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship game in New Orleans.

For KU fans who didn't make the trip to New Orleans, they can watch the game live on TBS with tipoff starting at 8:20 p.m.

Kansas Athletics will host a NCAA Championship watch party at Allen Field House Monday night. The doors will open at 7:15 p.m., and admission is free.

Jayhawks fans in the Kansas City area can also watch the game at the KC Live! Block in the Power & Light District.

If the Jayhawks win tonight, they will be bringing home their fourth national championship title and the first since 2008.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!