KU alums drive from Austin to New Orleans in RV for championship

NEW ORLEANS, La. — A few University of Kansas alums drove to New Orleans from Austin, Texas, in an RV to see the Jayhawks play.

About 10 minutes away from the Caesers Superdome lies an RV park.

"We've gotten closer. There is not a lot of room to spread out, so it's physically gotten us closer as well," KU fan Scott Watson said.

And it's only going to get cozier.

"Due to the Jayhawks' success, we have a few more guys flying in. So, we are going to have six sleeping in here. Seven riding home," Watson said.

Watson and his friends chose the RV because flights and hotels were more expensive. So, they decided it was the next best thing.

"I prefer a hotel just like anyone else, but something about roughing it in an RV is just part of the experience," Brooks Smith said.

Even though they aren't getting a view of Bourbon Street or the French Quarter, they don't care. They just want to see the Jayhawks win the NCAA Tournament.

"I think KU's got this. Not to be too cocky, but they are playing the best they have played all year. Everybody is clicking at the right time. I think KU can beat them," Austin Werner said.