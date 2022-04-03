Allen Fieldhouse to house NCAA Championship watch party

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Athletics is hosting an NCAA Championship watch party at Allen Fieldhouse Monday night.

Doors open at 7:15 p.m. before the Jayhawks face the University of North Carolina Tar Heels at 8:20 p.m.

Admission to the watch party is free.

Parking in yellow lots opens at 4 p.m., and parking in the Allen Fieldhouse Garage opens at 5 p.m.

Concessions will be made available on the first and second levels of Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas Athletics notes that its clear bag policy will be in place. To review what is acceptable, click here .

Fans are permitted to bring seat chairbacks.

A Final Four watch party was held at Allen Fieldhouse Saturday night where fans witnessed KU punch its ticket to the title game.