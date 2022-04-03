'Once in a lifetime experience': Jayhawks fans relish win over Villanova

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Five wins down and one more to go, Kansas fans stormed the court inside Allen Fieldhouse after the Jayhawks' win over Villanova Saturday night.

“I started shaking, and I just took off sprinting,” said Nathan Weyrauch, KU student. “ I just saw everyone run, and I was like, 'I have to be involved, I have to, I have to.'”

Adrenaline was high as the court quickly filled with fans and excitement.

“You know me, I like to mosh pit, and we came down here and we mosh pitted,” said Jared Thomas, KU student.

Allen Fieldhouse watch party-goers tell KSHB 41 News the Final Four game was an experience and win unlike any other.

“It was great really, nothing like it," said Jimmy Belt, KU student. "Probably a once in a lifetime experience, so I mean it was great.”

Fans were on the edge of their seat the entire game.

“The boys played hard, and they had a little dip there, but brought it back and finished strong. Come on, let’s go do it one more time,” said Charlie Green, Jayhawk fan.

After the win and storming of the court inside Allen Fieldhouse, fans ran to Massachusetts Street.

“You’re going to expect the best of the best, and we will become the national champions, whether it’s Duke or North Carolina, we are winning,” said Collin Green, Jayhawk fan.

Everyone out and about Saturday night echoed the same excitement and impatience that Monday can't come soon enough.

“I just can't wait to make it 2008 again. National championship. It’s going to happen,” said Ben Welleck, KU student.

