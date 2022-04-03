Watch
RCJH: Jayhawks fans celebrate Final Four win in Lawrence, New Orleans

Posted at 7:43 PM, Apr 02, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Kansas fans are buzzing after a thrilling game against Villanova ended with a trip to the national championship for the Jayhawks.

Fans attending a watch party at Allen Fieldhouse stormed the court seconds after time expired.

Soon after, those already celebrating along Massachusetts Street in Lawrence took to the streets to carry on the winning tradition of rushing Mass.

And while the street was closed earlier in the day as a safety measure, the Lawrence Police Department kindly reminded celebrators that climbing light poles is just as dangerous as it is unwelcome.

Additionally, LPD advised any non-injury accidents near downtown Lawrence should be reported tomorrow.

In New Orleans, there was no storming of the court, but fans made it known loud and clear that they were proud of their team.

In the following hours after KU's win, congratulations poured in.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly tweeted her allegiance to Kansas.

And in Kansas City, Missouri, Union Station was lit crimson and blue in honor of the 81-65 victory.

