RCJH: Jayhawks fans celebrate Final Four win in Lawrence, New Orleans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Kansas fans are buzzing after a thrilling game against Villanova ended with a trip to the national championship for the Jayhawks.

Fans attending a watch party at Allen Fieldhouse stormed the court seconds after time expired.

BREAKING : THE KANSAS JAYHAWKS ADVANCE TO THE NCAA MENS CHAMPIONSHIP GAME MONDAY NIGHT !!!!

Allen Fieldhouse has STORMED the court !!!! #RockChalk #Jayhawks @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/jY4ZYuc4Aj — Leslie DelasBour KSHB 41 (@ldelasbourtv) April 3, 2022

Fans inside Allen Fieldhouse STORMED the court after @KUHoops win over Villanova. Students are now headed to Massachusetts St. in Lawrence to celebrate!!! Here are some images of the court after the win. #RockChalk #Jayhawk @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/eeJu9fSNnL — Leslie DelasBour KSHB 41 (@ldelasbourtv) April 3, 2022

Soon after, those already celebrating along Massachusetts Street in Lawrence took to the streets to carry on the winning tradition of rushing Mass .

Jayhawks headed to the championship and also toward downtown. Celebrate safely fans! #RockChalk! pic.twitter.com/qrQSlWXIPU — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) April 3, 2022

And while the street was closed earlier in the day as a safety measure, the Lawrence Police Department kindly reminded celebrators that climbing light poles is just as dangerous as it is unwelcome.

A reminder: Jayhawks can NOT fly. Remain on ground level. Please and thank you. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) April 3, 2022

Additionally, LPD advised any non-injury accidents near downtown Lawrence should be reported tomorrow.

Non injury accidents near downtown: Please exchange information and wait to report it tomorrow. We’re having too much fun — oh, and keeping people safe. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) April 3, 2022

In New Orleans, there was no storming of the court, but fans made it known loud and clear that they were proud of their team.

In the following hours after KU's win, congratulations poured in.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly tweeted her allegiance to Kansas.

I'm ready to cheer @KUHoops on to victory! Let's go, Jayhawks. #RockChalk — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) April 2, 2022

And in Kansas City, Missouri, Union Station was lit crimson and blue in honor of the 81-65 victory.