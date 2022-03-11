Jayhawk women’s hoops hopes to continue special season in Big 12 quarterfinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Kansas women's basketball entered the Big 12 championships hoping to capitalize on some regular season momentum.

Picked preseason to finish 10th in the league, Brandon Schneider’s bunch took that personally, after claiming 20 regular season wins for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

“We felt that like that was a slap in the face for us to be picked last in the league,” assistant coach Terry Nooner said.

“We had a ceremony where we went outside..and everybody put the papers in this big bucket… and we burnt them all up,” Nooner said jokingly. “That was like…we weren't going to go out and be the last place team in the league.”

From burning critics, to burning opponents, the KU women's team racked up their most conference wins (11) since 2000.

“We're a tough team. We play together. We have great chemistry,” sophomore guard Chandler Prater said. “Staying true to our goals has been a big factor for us. And, you know, just taking it day by day game by game play by play.”

KU faces conference foe Oklahoma University in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Championships Friday.