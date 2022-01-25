Watch
SportsCollege SportsKansas Jayhawks Sports

Actions

Jayhawks, Agbaji pull out double OT win over Texas Tech

items.[0].image.alt
Colin E. Braley/AP
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) scores a three-point shot over Texas Tech forward Daniel Batcho (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Ochai Agbaji Daniel Batcho
Posted at 11:31 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 00:31:58-05

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 37 points to help No. 5 Kansas avenge its only conference loss of the season with a 94-91 double overtime win over No. 13 Texas Tech.

Agbaji outdueled Bryson Williams, who poured in 33 points for Tech. Kansas led by one in the second overtime when Williams banked in a 3-pointer.

KJ Adams tipped in a miss to tie the game at 91 with 1:39 left. Jalen Wilson gave the Jayhawks (17-2, 6-1 Big 12) the lead, hitting the second of two free throws 21 seconds later.

After both teams went scoreless over the next 50 seconds, Christian Braun hit two free throws with 10.1 seconds remaining to make it a 94-91.

Terrence Shannon missed a 3-pointer that would have tied it a few seconds later and Kansas held on.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!