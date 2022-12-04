Jayhawks Liberty Bowl bound, will face Razorbacks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks are bound for Memphis, Tennessee, to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

Sunday afternoon, it was confirmed the Jayhawks were going to the 64th Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium to face an SEC opponent .

Soon after it was confirmed, as many expected , KU would be facing Arkansas.

Your Kansas Jayhawks are heading to the…



🔔 AutoZone Liberty Bowl 🔔



Kansas vs. Arkansas

December 28 • Memphis, TN



Tickets & Travel → https://t.co/J07kYLG4Zk pic.twitter.com/rwvWWwV5GY — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) December 4, 2022

The Dec. 28 game, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m., is the first bowl game KU has become eligible for since 2008, cementing the team’s 13th appearance in program history.

On Nov. 5, the Jayhawks clinched eligibility after the team’s 37-16 win over Oklahoma State. The victory also marked the team’s first win against a ranked team since 2010.

Both the Jayhawks and Razorbacks are 6-6 this season.

KU started the season on an undefeated 5-0 streak before being halted by the TCU Horned Frogs , now ranked No. 3 in the playoffs.

Kansas coach Lance Leipold signed a contract extension , made public on Nov. 29, that includes a pay raise. The agreement could keep him with the Jayhawks through the 2029 season.