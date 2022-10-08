TCU busts KU’s perfect streak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The TCU Horned Frogs were victorious over the Kansas Jayhawks Saturday, busting KU's undefeated record.

Starting early in the morning, and even the night before, fans flooded The Hill near David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for the third straight sellout game .

Anticipation was high for the matchup as ESPN’s College GameDay was in Lawrence to broadcast for the first time in program history.

Comedian Rob Riggle, who is a KU grad, was selected as the celebrity guest picker .

After kickoff, the first quarter was a defensive battle. The pace started to pick up by the second quarter, but both teams saved their energy for an electric second half.

Going into the third quarter down 10-3, Kansas backup quarterback Jason Bean threw to Mason Fairchild to tie the game. First-string quarterback Jason Daniels watched from the sidelines after exiting the game near the end of the second quarter due to injury.

KU then led for a short time before the Horned Frogs and Jayhawks took turns scoring. The game was tied again at 24 before TCU clenched another touchdown, leading with 31 points before the fourth quarter.

TCU attempted to hold onto the lead, but KU tied it up with minutes left on the clock.

In the end, TCU managed to secure a game-winning touchdown, cementing a 38-31 win in Lawrence.

The No. 19 ranked Jayhawks move to 5-1 on the season. TCU, ranked No. 17, remains undefeated at 5-0.

KU goes on the road to take on the Sooners in Norman, Oklahoma, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.

