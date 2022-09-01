Kansas adds another year to head football coach Lance Leipold's contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas extended head coach Lance Leipold's contract Thursday by one year, putting him under contract until 2027.

Leipold originally signed a six-year contract with the Jayhawks through the 2026 season.

"This is a statement about our exceptional confidence in Lance, his outstanding staff and the unlimited potential of Kansas Football,” Director of Athletics Travis Goff said. “When you consider he and his staff did not arrive until May (2021), and therefore did not have a chance to coach our guys until August last year, the 2021 season could be considered ‘year zero.’ Given the progress that’s been made both on and off the field in such short order, I could not feel more strongly about the trajectory of this program under Lance’s leadership."

Leipold was hired in April 2021 after successful stints at the University of Buffalo and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Leipold is coming off a 2-10 season, highlighted by a 57-56 win at Texas last November. That win was Kansas' first Big 12 road win since 2008, snapping a 56-game losing streak in Big 12 road games.

Kansas has nine starters returning on both offense and defense.

Leipold and his staff also built their team through the transfer portal, assembling a transfer recruiting class that was ranked 21st in the country, according to 247Sports.

The Jayhawks will open the 2022 season at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Sept. 2. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

