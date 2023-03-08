Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsKansas Jayhawks Sports

Actions

Kansas Athletics announces Allen Fieldhouse will receive major upgrades

Allen Fieldhouse
Reed Hoffmann/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, the Kansas Jayhawks host the Baylor Bears during an NCAA college basketball game at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. For coaches, lawyers and other leaders in college basketball, the approach of the upcoming 2019-2020 season has been nothing like business as usual. The storied Jayhawks program faces serious questions about whether it will remain eligible for the postseason come March 2020 in the wake of NCAA allegations of recruiting fraud that could sink both the program and its Hall of Fame coach, Bill Self. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)
Allen Fieldhouse
Posted at 3:42 PM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 16:42:45-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Allen Fieldhouse will receive major upgrades this spring, the University of Kansas Athletics announced Wednesday.

The renovations will begin this spring and will be completed in two phases to accommodate for the 2023-2024 basketball season. The full project will be done by the fall of 2024.

Once the renovations are completed, Allen Fieldhouse will feature enhanced concessions — including a new Jayhawk Pub concept on the second level — and new LED lighting. The Jayhawk Pub will feature a variety of food options.

There will also be a new and expanded Rally House Team Store in the Booth Hall of Athletics.

A new center-hung scoreboard, LED sports lighting, a new sound system, new digital signage and upgraded Wi-Fi will be added, among other things.

“This makes the best and coolest place to play college basketball that much better," said Kansas men's basketball head coach Bill Self. "The fan experience will truly be enhanced, and our team will benefit greatly. We’ve always taken great pride in having the best fans and the best homecourt in the country. These major improvements inside the arena, and throughout all three floors of the concourse, ensure that Allen Fieldhouse will always be recognized as a top venue in America, regardless of sport.”

Full details on the renovations can be found on the KU Athletics website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.